Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 77,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

