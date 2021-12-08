Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Orthofix Medical posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

OFIX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.88 million, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.07. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31.

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kimberley A. Elting purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $52,003.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after buying an additional 153,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 196.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 126,839 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 86.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 33.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

