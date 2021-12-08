Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Intellicheck reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 70.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intellicheck by 35.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. Intellicheck has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $99.28 million, a PE ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 1.80.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.