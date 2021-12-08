Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cue Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Health will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Health.

HLTH traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,057. Cue Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

