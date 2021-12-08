Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post sales of $177.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $182.28 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $725.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.70 million to $742.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $872.44 million, with estimates ranging from $791.00 million to $940.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Tilray by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,223,076. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.