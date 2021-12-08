Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Illumina posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $369.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a 52-week low of $335.68 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

