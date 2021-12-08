Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $721.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post sales of $721.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $714.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $728.40 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $690.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIL. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after acquiring an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,869,000 after acquiring an additional 314,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,340,000 after acquiring an additional 177,874 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,771,000 after acquiring an additional 359,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.55. 820,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,756. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.