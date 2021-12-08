Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce $46.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.88 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,058.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $157.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.01 million to $163.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $231.57 million, with estimates ranging from $197.05 million to $270.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,760. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 35,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,000 shares of company stock worth $2,795,010. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

