Zacks: Analysts Expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the third quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32. Galecto has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

