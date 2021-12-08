Zacks: Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $2.09 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

