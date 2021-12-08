Zacks: Analysts Expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.29). Bio-Path reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

BPTH opened at $4.44 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

