Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Post $3.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to post $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22. Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.35 to $16.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

COO opened at $406.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $337.40 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.24.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 170.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

