Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to Post -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.69). Teekay Tankers reported earnings per share of ($1.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($4.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $379.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

