Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce $58.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $59.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $204.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $241.01 million, with estimates ranging from $236.12 million to $249.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCMD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after buying an additional 1,065,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 203,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 112,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $3,523,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCMD opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.49 million, a PE ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.54. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

