Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $952.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,765. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after acquiring an additional 79,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

