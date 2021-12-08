Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.25). CTI BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CTI BioPharma.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth $73,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.