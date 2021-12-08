Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AVROBIO.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75).
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AVROBIO by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 144,181 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in AVROBIO by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 570,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,809,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AVRO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,308. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $180.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.
AVROBIO Company Profile
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
Read More: Momentum Indicators
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.