Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AVROBIO by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 144,181 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in AVROBIO by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 570,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,809,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVRO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,308. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $180.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

