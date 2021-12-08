YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 425 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.52 and a 200 day moving average of $155.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $167.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

