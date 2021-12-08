YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 346 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.1% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,682,000 after buying an additional 288,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 253,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $663.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $659.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.61, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

