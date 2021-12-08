YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 571 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $91,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $247.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.