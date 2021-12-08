YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,133 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,909.6% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 896,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,539,000 after purchasing an additional 888,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 533,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

