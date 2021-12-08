YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 75,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 26,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $290.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

