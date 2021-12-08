YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

