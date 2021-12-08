YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $111.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

