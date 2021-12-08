YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after buying an additional 102,064 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,077,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $83.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.86.

