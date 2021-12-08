YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 452 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SAP by 15.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of SAP opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.86 and a 200 day moving average of $142.63. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

