Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.68.

YRI opened at C$5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.82 and a 52 week high of C$7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 28.81.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.2108219 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at C$796,028.88.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

