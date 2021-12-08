Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.38 and last traded at $35.33. Approximately 111,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 118,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBEU. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 559.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 54,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 360,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 204,508 shares during the last quarter.

