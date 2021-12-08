Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up to $20.27

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $20.95. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 219 shares.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.07.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun acquired 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $875,782.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

