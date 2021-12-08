XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Shares of Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.69. XOS shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 4,698 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Xos Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Mattson bought 35,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $141,173.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOS. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth $991,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

