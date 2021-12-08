Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.71

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.71 and last traded at $41.24, with a volume of 543713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $138,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

