Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Insider Seggern Christopher Von Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of XENE opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XENE. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

