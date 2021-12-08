Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.77.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

