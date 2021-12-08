X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 64,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $124,476,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.77. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $40.36.

