Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $28,609,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 478.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 229,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

