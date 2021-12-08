Wrapped Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $202.63 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $12.85 billion and approximately $202.63 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $50,044.53 or 0.99723363 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00046965 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00032737 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.92 or 0.00924443 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 256,790 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

