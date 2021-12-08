Wownero (WOW) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,116.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $19,116.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00057659 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

