World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.74 Million

Analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post $143.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.12 million to $147.36 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $130.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $568.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $566.91 million to $570.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $593.69 million, with estimates ranging from $591.83 million to $595.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,530 shares of company stock worth $2,943,850. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $1,839,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.95. 17,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.47. World Acceptance has a one year low of $97.13 and a one year high of $261.23. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

