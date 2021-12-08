Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 2,577 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total value of $686,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,776 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total value of $475,399.68.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $280.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,114.12, a PEG ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

