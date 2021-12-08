Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.61

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.61 and traded as low as $15.50. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 143,107 shares traded.

Separately, CLSA raised Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

