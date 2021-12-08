Wirex Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $613,051.00 (WXT)

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Wirex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wirex Token has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Wirex Token has a total market cap of $42.22 million and approximately $613,051.00 worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00058286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.63 or 0.08608447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00062117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00080302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,346.93 or 0.99872395 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Wirex Token Coin Profile

Wirex Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official website is wirexapp.com . Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

