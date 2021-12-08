Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

WING stock opened at $165.64 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.34.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

