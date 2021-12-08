Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Major Shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Buys 3,222 Shares

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $10,439.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 1,447 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $4,688.28.

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

WLMS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

