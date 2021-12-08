William W. Smith, Jr. Sells 110,000 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SMSI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 4,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.