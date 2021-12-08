William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $6.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.51. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAIC. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Science Applications International by 31.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $1,877,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

