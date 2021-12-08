Wells Fargo & Company Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $14.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 43.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.68 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,320 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.