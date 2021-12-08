Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of IOO opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $77.79.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

