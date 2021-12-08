Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 18,629 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGH. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

SGH stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $63.15.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

