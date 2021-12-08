Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth $13,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth $4,420,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth $3,670,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth $2,814,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEBR stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.55. Weber has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Weber will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

