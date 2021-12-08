Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WEAV. Bank of America started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $16.54 on Monday. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

